CDC Recommends That We Now Social Distance Our Pets

Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!

As I've said before and again, #BlackGirlMagic is definitely what we need to get us through these dark coronavirus crisis times. Enter: Kandi Burruss' 5-month-old daughter, Blaze Tucker. This little chocolate drop is the cutest thing ever! "Guess who’s 5 months old today! @blazetucker 🎉🎊🔥," the RHOA star and music producer wrote on Instagram last week. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_TDS2CFHJe/ Just adorable! Now, we know that bringing little Blaze into the world wasn't easy. After suffering complications with her 3-year-old son, Ace, and battling fibroids and unsuccessful rounds of IVF, Kandi and her husband Todd, decided that surrogacy would be their path to having a second child together. ( Remember: Kandi has a 17-year-old daughter Riley from a previous relationship and is stepmother to Todd's 22-year-old daughter Kaela) Back in December, Kandi admitted that she felt judged by others for choosing this route. "I got a little teary-eyed because there was a family member of mine, they just kind of text me when they first found out that I was thinking about a surrogate, and they were like, 'I mean, why you wanna ...have a surrogate? Don't you wanna just carry the baby by yourself?'" she shared in a YouTube video, introducing her surrogate, Shadina Blunt, to the world. "I replied and was like, 'Well, I would if I could, but obviously I had issues with delivering in my last pregnancy.'" Kandi continued that this hurt her feelings. “She really hurt my feelings. I don’t think she meant to hurt my feelings at the time. I love her to death, so I don’t think she purposely was trying to hurt my feelings, but you got to understand, so many people just have issues with the whole idea of surrogacy." Well, here's what we do understand: It doesn't matter how you end up in this world, we're all just happy to have you here baby Blaze and happy for you Kandi to have this blessing in your life. So to celebrate her turning 5 months (and if you need little pick-me-up), let's take a look at this happy, bubbly and of course, stylish, bouncing baby girl: