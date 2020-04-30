CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

CDC Recommends That We Now Social Distance Our Pets

Animal House Kittens 7/9/15

Source: Lise Greil Photography / Lise Greil Photography

The dog that tested positive lives with a family where the husband, wife and son all tested positive for the virus. The family all experienced mild symptoms and so did the dog.

 

 

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!

15 photos Launch gallery

Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!

Continue reading Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!

Kandi's Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now!

As I've said before and again, #BlackGirlMagic is definitely what we need to get us through these dark coronavirus crisis times. Enter: Kandi Burruss' 5-month-old daughter, Blaze Tucker. This little chocolate drop is the cutest thing ever! "Guess who’s 5 months old today! @blazetucker 🎉🎊🔥," the RHOA star and music producer wrote on Instagram last week.  https://www.instagram.com/p/B_TDS2CFHJe/   Just adorable! Now, we know that bringing little Blaze into the world wasn't easy. After suffering complications with her 3-year-old son, Ace, and battling fibroids and unsuccessful rounds of IVF, Kandi and her husband Todd, decided that surrogacy would be their path to having a second child together. ( Remember: Kandi has a 17-year-old daughter Riley from a previous relationship and is stepmother to Todd's 22-year-old daughter Kaela) Back in December, Kandi admitted that she felt judged by others for choosing this route. "I got a little teary-eyed because there was a family member of mine, they just kind of text me when they first found out that I was thinking about a surrogate, and they were like, 'I mean, why you wanna ...have a surrogate? Don't you wanna just carry the baby by yourself?'" she shared in a YouTube video, introducing her surrogate, Shadina Blunt, to the world. "I replied and was like, 'Well, I would if I could, but obviously I had issues with delivering in my last pregnancy.'" Kandi continued that this hurt her feelings. “She really hurt my feelings. I don’t think she meant to hurt my feelings at the time. I love her to death, so I don’t think she purposely was trying to hurt my feelings, but you got to understand, so many people just have issues with the whole idea of surrogacy." Well, here's what we do understand: It doesn't matter how you end up in this world, we're all just happy to have you here baby Blaze and happy for you Kandi to have this blessing in your life. So to celebrate her turning 5 months (and if you need little pick-me-up), let's take a look at this happy, bubbly and of course, stylish, bouncing baby girl:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

dog , Pets , Social Distancing

Videos
Latest
Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare…
 4 hours ago
04.30.20
Say What? Georgia No Longer Has Driving Test…
 4 hours ago
04.30.20
Joseline Hernandez Can Teach A Lesson On Colorism
 5 hours ago
04.30.20
US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” Documentary Is Headed To Netflix…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
15 items
Kandi’s Baby Girl Blaze Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Atlanta Mayor Tells Tamron Hall Her ‘Heart Sank’…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Wendy Williams Thinks André Leon Talley Doesn’t Have…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
#BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Quarantine Beauty Sales You Need to…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Crash Causes Gas Station Explosion In Henderson
 1 day ago
04.29.20
LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Your List Of Upcoming Food Distribution Dates And…
 1 day ago
04.29.20
How To Use Rice Water For Your Hair
 1 day ago
04.29.20
Remember When Cicely Tyson Broke The Internet With…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Cardi B Rocks A Pink Hair Bow Crafted…
 2 days ago
04.28.20
Close