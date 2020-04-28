Have You Heard About The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds?

The City of Raleigh government has partnered with Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF) to provide grant funds for qualifying small businesses that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
The Raleigh Small Business COVID-19 Relief Funds may be used to cover the day-to-day operating expenses of businesses located in Raleigh. Up to $10,000 is available to each applicant until funding sources are depleted. Small businesses may qualify for this program if they meet the qualifications.
Qualifications below:
- Business is located in Raleigh
- Business with 49 employees or less
- Business is locally and independently owned
- Business must be a storefront
- Business has experienced at least 25% decline in revenues due to COVID-19 between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020
- Business annual revenue of less than $2.5MM as of latest completed Business Tax Returns
- Business has not filed for bankruptcy
- Business does not have any open tax liens
- Business does not have current open judgments
ONLINE APPLICATION
The online application will be made available soon.
Hablamos Español
Si necesita ayuda en Español, comuníquese con nosotros a servicios@carolinasmallbusiness.org o contacte a Zurilma Anuel a zanuel@carolinasmallbusiness.org.
STAY TUNED
CONTACT
If you have any questions, please email us at raleighcovid19@carolinasmallbusiness.org.
