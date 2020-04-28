Yes, the world is starting to slowly open back up but nothing is going back to being normal. Take the time to value yourself in your natural state. Be aware that COVID-19 is real and your hair professionally being done isn’t worth the sacrifice of your health.

Personally being natural has been my lifestyle for about 12 years. I’ve experimented with conditioners, oils, and trimming my own ends. This time during quarantine, we’ve seen people risk it all to get their hair done.

You can watch these lovely ladies that went in on natural styles that you to can do yourself.

The Simple Mini Twist:

Natural Crochet Style:

Jumbo Rubber Band Method Twist:

3 Quarintine Styles For Natural Hair DIY was originally published on hiphopnc.com