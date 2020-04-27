CLOSE
Rocky Mount Jamaican Restaurant Giving Free Food To The Needy On Monday

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram, the Jamaican restaurant Taste of Paradise, located at 100 Atlantic Avenue in Rocky Mount, will be giving food to the needy on Monday from noon until 3pm. The owner, Yolanda Evans, said that this gesture is in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Evan anticipates feeding about 300 people with choices of fried chicken, curry chicken, jerk chicken or chicken stew. All options come with rice, beans and cabbage. She will only serve the people in the vehicle that pulls up. You cannot get a meal for people who are not in the car.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

