Hot Spot: Lizzo’s Twerking Causes Controversy & Da Brat Celebrates Her Birthday! [VIDEO]

Lizzo’s twerking is in the headlines again but Diddy is the blame this time.

Social media is in a frenzy after Diddy stopped her from throwing it back during his Dance-A-Thon on Instagram live but allowed Draya Michele to do so.

Speaking of Instagram live, Ja Rule wants to put his the drama behind him to battle 50 Cent hit for hit.  Who you do think would win that?

Mariah Carey celebrated her 15 years since the release of the Emancipation of Mimi and the crew celebrates Da Brat for her birthday!

 

Close