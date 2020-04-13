CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Nicole Ari Parker Says She Misses The Single Life [VIDEO]

 

Nicole Ari Parker says she wishes Boris Kodjoe showed her more attention.  She went to Instagram live saying that she misses good morning texts and basically the “boyfriend stage” of her relationship.  The wife mentioned that she wants more attention from her husband and now everyone else knows that clearly, Boris doesn’t have a happy home.

In other news, OT Genasis is still trolling Keyshia Cole and Gucci Mane says something rude about coronavirus.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Nicole Ari Parker Says She Misses The Single Life [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
A Frozen Margarita With An Empty Glass Behind And Slices Of Limes For A Garnish
A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For…
 3 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 7 hours ago
04.13.20
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash…
 7 hours ago
04.13.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children…
 11 hours ago
04.13.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 11 hours ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 12 hours ago
04.13.20
Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Get That Super Glow! How & Why To…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
TBT: 10 Throwback Shows That Were Binge Worthy…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Beloved Mississippi Barber Dies From COVID-19, Days After…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Drake Has A Hermès Birkin Bag Collection He…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
BeBe Winans Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19,…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Close