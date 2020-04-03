CLOSE
Durham Public Schools Ending Food Program After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Durham Public Schools has announced that they will stop their food distribution program after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Their statement reads:

Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, the desire to keep our staff safe and well, and the expansion of other food assistance programs serving North Carolina families, Durham Public Schools will make its last meal distribution on Monday, April 6.

Friday, April 3, meal deliveries will go on as scheduled to the more than 67 school and community sites listed on the DPS website. On Monday, DPS will distribute a week’s worth of children’s lunches to the following school sites:

  • Bethesda Elementary
  • R.N. Harris Elementary
  • Shepard Middle School
  • Githens Middle
  • Southwest Elementary
  • Lakewood Middle
  • Eno Valley Elementary
  • Eastway Elementary
  • Glenn Elementary
  • Sandy Ridge Elementary
  • Hillandale Elementary
  • Club Blvd Elementary School
  • Southern High School

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has increased benefits to current Food and Nutrition Services recipients through April 2020. Families can also identify three drive-thru or pick-up sites with meals through No Kid Hungry North Carolina by texting FOODNC to 877-877. The DPS Foundation has worked with other local partners and restaurants to provide family meals as well.

“I am grateful for all of our staff who have provided immediate food assistance to our children while in the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis,” said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. “We now need to focus on the health and wellness of our employees.” Due to the recent passing of state legislation for emergency leave, eligible staff with eliminated or reduced workloads will continue to be fully paid through the remainder of April.

DPS staff will distribute instructional material to support learning at home at all 53 school sites on Tuesday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

 

 

