Sheetz Launches Free Meal Program for Children in Need During Covid-19 Pandemic

Turkey And Cranberry Sandwich

Source: DebbiSmirnoff / Getty

Sheetz, announces a new Kidz Meal Bagz program providing free food to help children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal Bagz will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2 and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

The Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The program will be available for a period of two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

For more details click here

