CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best athletes the world has ever seen; but we can’t say the same for his dancing skills.

The NBA legend and his sons, Shareef and Shaquir, did the viral Tik Tok dance to, “Lean wit It, Rock wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz on Friday night. Shaq and his boys were all dressed casually in basketball shorts, sweats, tees, and tank tops as they performed their synchronized dance. The 7’1″ basketball great seemed proud of his moves. He was so pleased with himself that he teased several NBA players online.

“Y’all don’t want none @kingjames @dwyanewade @damianlillard @dwighthoward @stephencurry30 @stephenasmith @ud40 @joelembiid,” Shaq captioned his video.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

7 photos Launch gallery

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Continue reading NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

[caption id="attachment_2290662" align="alignnone" width="789"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser. Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts. We send our condolences to all the families involved.

Shaq Does Viral Dance With Sons Shareef & Shaqir, Challenges NBA Players  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 8 hours ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many…
 8 hours ago
03.31.20
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While…
 8 hours ago
03.31.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 8 hours ago
03.31.20
The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear…
 9 hours ago
03.31.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…
 9 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home…
 9 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 10 hours ago
03.31.20
5 items
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look…
 11 hours ago
03.31.20
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
NC COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 While Stay At…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Close