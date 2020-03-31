CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While Driving Passengers

Coronavirus breaking news

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Monday officials said a GoTriangle bus driver who was behind the wheel of a bus March 18th to the 20th while experiencing coronavirus symptoms has tested positive for COVID-19. It was reported that the driver’s Route was on Route 300, which is  between the Regional Transit Center, the Cary train station and the GoRaleigh station. The driver also picked up passengers on Route 305, which is between Apex at Lake Pine Drive and Waverly Place and the GoRaleigh station,. The times are  from 5:25 to 9:35 a.m. and from 3:05 to 7 p.m. on March 18th to the 20th.

Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said in a statement “because the bus driver came to work for three days while symptomatic, it’s possible bus riders or other GoTriangle employees were exposed to the virus,”. “The fluid nature of transit makes it impossible to determine who may have had close contact with the driver, so we’ve set up a hotline for concerned residents to call for guidance.” Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While Driving Passengers  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Close-Up Of Burning Candle In Darkroom
Tamia and Deborah Cox sing uplifting song “Count…
 2 hours ago
03.31.20
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. MJ Collier Tells How To…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
DJ Jazzy Jeff Has Been Very Sick Many…
 4 hours ago
03.31.20
Local Transit Bus Driver Had COVID-19 Symptoms While…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
The Dress Serena Williams Was Going To Wear…
 5 hours ago
03.31.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Governor Northam Of Virginia Issues Stay At Home…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
Report: ESPN To Move Up Date Of Upcoming…
 6 hours ago
03.31.20
5 items
Ashanti Is Social Distancing & Making It Look…
 7 hours ago
03.31.20
If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
NC COVID-19 Cases Top 1,000 While Stay At…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
25 State Parks Closed Because Of Overcrowding
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
Close