Show Your Kids This Video About Durham Artist Ernie Barnes

How about an art lesson on a local artist who achieved international fame in today’s edition of home-schooling? Check out this video on Ernie Barnes from the North Carolina Museum of History.

Born and raised in Durham, North Carolina during segregation, Ernie Barnes captured the lively spirit of his community in his artwork. Barnes played in the NFL for five seasons, but art was his true calling. His works include The Sugar Shack, the iconic painting featured in the Good Times television series and on the cover of a Marvin Gaye album. Influences of his life and schooling at Hillside High School and North Carolina Central University can be seen in his distinctive creative work. Learn more about artist Ernie Barnes in the North Carolina Museum of History’s video series, A Storied Past: North Carolina’s African American History.

