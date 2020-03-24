CLOSE
Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh Is White During Sex

Loni Love isn’t shy when it comes to her relationship with her boyfriend James Welsh. She’s shared plenty of stories on the show The Real varying from giving him a non-disclosure agreement and as to why she dates outside of her race.

On Angela Yee’s podcast, Lip Service Loni Love again confessed a great detail about the first time she had sex with Welsh. She began to tell Yee she forgot that he was a white man during their encounter.

From time to time explains when they’re out, she forgets that she’s in an interracial relationship.

“We’re out sometimes, say we get separated, Alex my assistant, he knows,” she continued. “James will wave and smile and I’m like ‘Who is that white man? Oh, that’s James!”

The couple made it official back in November 2018.

Loni Love Says She ‘Forgets’ Boyfriend James Welsh Is White During Sex  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

