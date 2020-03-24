CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Money Matters: Companies Offering Grace Period For Student Loans, Mortgages & More During COVID-19

Financial expert, Jini Thornton gives advice on how to manage your money during this COVID-19 pandemic.

She stresses communication with everyone you may owe money to find alternative plans they may offer.  Your mortgage, student loans, and even credit card companies may be giving you a grace period.

Listen to this clip in order to know how you can create a plan to save some money during this time.

Close