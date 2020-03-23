The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package For Black Americans

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hours after hosting a tele town hall to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus on the Black community, the CBC sent a 10 page document to Democratic leaders Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer outlining a package that would benefit the Black community.

The outline is broken down into various sections including, “Revitalize the Black community”; “Ensure quality health care”; “Protect our students and educational institutions”; and “protect incarcerated individuals” to list a few.

Here are some highlights:

Provide Support for working families by providing all workers with access to paid sick days, paid family, and medical leave so those who are sick or need to take care of a loved one can do so without fear of losing their job or paycheck;

Require a 90-day moratorium on all consumer and small business credit payments (student loans, credit cards, mortgages, car notes, small business loans, personal loans, etc.), which would enable Americans experiencing hardship to weather the crisis by suspending debt payments for the duration of this pandemic at a time when many Americans are confined to their homes and unable to work or bring in income;

Provide a nationwide moratorium on utility shut offs

Provide $1 billion in support for Head Start;

Provide $4 billion in childcare funding to reduce the strain on families

Grant debt cancellation and immediate relief for millions of people already crushed by record levels of student debt, which would help stimulate the economy when we need it the most.

Provide $4 billion for Second Chance Grants, with priority given to community based non- profit organizations, to ensure individuals released from custody have the resources needed to successfully reintegrate into their communities.

Release all juveniles who have committed a non-violent crime;

Ensure all incarcerated individuals and staff are tested for Coronavirus, including everyone in custody, those going into custody, and those who are scheduled for immediate release;

Prioritize releasing incarcerated individuals in prisons, jails, and detention centers through clemency, commutations and compassionate release;

Read the full document here.

