Wake County Opens 8 Food Distribution Sites For Kids And Adults During Pandemic

Farewell Michonne! 10 Times Danai Gurira Slaughtered The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3072598" align="alignnone" width="701"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Danai Gurira is one hell of an actress. We saw that on Sunday night on The Walking Dead as she said farewell (for now) to her most beloved character, Michonne. In the episode "What We Become," Gurira gave a master class on acting as the show gave her as good as a send-off as they did Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha). In the episode, Michonne travels by boat to the remote island where the mysterious and sketchy Virgil swears he has weapons she can bring back to help fight The Whisperers. But if you're a fan of the show, you know in the zombie apocalypse, people are not what they seem and their word is never bond. This is a lesson Michonne finds out, along with her finding out that the love of her life Rick may still be alive. That, and she has a psychedelic tea that brings her back to the beginning of the TWD world where instead of saving the life of the late Andrea, she chooses to let her die. There, we see where Michonne's life would have ended up, one where she was evil, cruel and out to kill the very people she calls family in the real-world. Danai was nothing but perfection, especially as she made the choice, with Judith's nudging, to leave her children to go find the love of her life. Brava! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdP70dxxiqY While we don't know where the Black Panther actress is going next, we do know that whatever it will be, it will be as great as Danai. So in the meantime, we will miss our sword-swindling sista who affirmed what we already knew: Black women are badass and are the leaders of the future. So to celebrate Michonne's ability to SLAY, we're highlighting 10 times the woman who portrayed her, slaughtered the red carpet with her grace, natural hair and killer style.