Wake County Giving Free Breakfast & Lunch To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

Many students rely on their school nutrition programs throughout the school year. Due to the carnivorous pandemic, several school systems are shut down. The goal of the school system is to make sure no one goes hungry because of COVID-19.

Starting this morning some Wake County staff members will be preparing breakfast and lunch kits. For at least two weeks there will be 16 picks up locations today from 11am till 1pm. All curbside pickup in the districts says no I.D. is required. For locations click here.

Also, if you want to make donations to the Interfaith Food Shuttle or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Click Here

