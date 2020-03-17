CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Giving Free Breakfast & Lunch To Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

Claughton Middle School Career Day

Source: SanericaD / SanericaD

Many students rely on their school nutrition programs throughout the school year. Due to the carnivorous pandemic, several school systems are shut down. The goal of the school system is to make sure no one goes hungry because of COVID-19.

RELATED ARTICLE: Dollar General Reserves First Hour Of Business For Seniors

Starting this morning some Wake County staff members will be preparing breakfast and lunch kits. For at least two weeks there will be 16 picks up locations today from 11am till 1pm. All curbside pickup in the districts says no I.D. is required. For locations click here.

Also, if you want to make donations to the Interfaith Food Shuttle or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Click Here

 

free breakfast , free lunch , free meals , students , Wake County

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Jon Bon Jovi Get Out The Vote Concert - Charlotte, NC
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants
 29 mins ago
03.17.20
SHUTDOWN: Bars and Restaurants to Close Due to…
 4 hours ago
03.17.20
Serena Williams Is Spending Her 6-Week Quarantine Doing…
 5 hours ago
03.17.20
Isolate & Chill: A Sanitized List Of Everything…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Angela Bassett Surprises Ariyonna Cotton, Girl…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 1 day ago
03.16.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Is Eyebrow Lamination Changing The Game?
 4 days ago
03.13.20
Close