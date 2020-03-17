Dollar General Reserves First Hour Of Business For Seniors

We all know that the coronavirus can be deadly for seniors. Dollar General has decided to dedicate its first hour of business to seniors, so that they can shop in a safer environment.
Starting Tuesday, March 17th, the store hours from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be dedicated to senior shoppers.
In a statement, the company said “Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. In keeping with the Company’s mission of Serving Others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”
