Wake And Orange Counties Won’t Disconnect Water Services During Pandemic

Good news in Wake and Orange counties. Utility companies won’t disconnect your water service during the coronavirus public health emergency.
The City of Raleigh issued a statement that read “During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater services. We will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on this policy moving forward.”
The same decision was made by the Orange Water and Sewer Authority, which oversees Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the UNC campus.
