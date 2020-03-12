CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Take The Gloria Gaynor #I Will Survive Challenge

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Source: WENN/Cover / WENN

Singer Gloria Gaynor says, “It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”! The Grammy award-winning singer posted a viral TikTok challenge to encourage people to wash their hands amid the corona virus outbreak. As the corona virus continues to spread, the focus on proper health precautions has become a priority.

The “I Will Survive” chorus is the perfect length for the recommended 20 second-hand wash (as per the Centers for Disease Control). This song will stay in your head every time you wash you hands.

Watch Gaynor’s video below, take measures into your own hands and follow her lead to survive this pandemic.

corona virus , wash hands

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Latest Update From The PNC Arena About Scheduled…
 44 mins ago
03.12.20
4 items
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
 3 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
What The CDC And DPH Wants You To…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 5 hours ago
03.12.20
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
Another University Moving To Online Classes Due To…
 7 hours ago
03.12.20
Body Cam Footage Of Show Moments Leading Up…
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Naomi Campbell in Hong Kong
Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Close