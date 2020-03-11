CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her Germaphobe Flying Routine

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - March 11, 2014

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Months ago, Naomi Campbell showed us her sanitizing routine for flying. Now that coronavirus is a thing, you might want to revisit her methods in case you need to fly.

Nobody assumes that airplanes are sanitary. But we didn’t know that we needed to be cleaning our plane seats and the areas around them like THIS until Naomi Campbell jumped on YouTube to share her routine before she sits in a plane seat.

In fact, Campbell’s routine was so impressively thorough, that a fellow passenger asked the star model, “Can you do mine next?”

And that’s not all. After the cleaning routine, Campbell applies a face mask. She later dons a surgical-looking mask that covered her nose and mouth.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t, so this is my protection.”

 

 

 

2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Continue reading Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Happy Birthday, LeToya Luckett! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Out On The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3082175" align="alignnone" width="802"] Source: Mindy Small / Getty[/caption] Destiny's Child gave us many gifts. Besides the collection of great music, the group gifted us Letoya Luckett. The humble beauty, vocalist, songwriter, and actress turns 39 today (3/11). Life has changed drastically for Letoya since her girl group days. After winning a few Grammys and acting in lots of TV shows and movie roles, she got married to Tommicus Walker in 2017 and had a baby girl the following year.  No matter how busy Letoya’s life has been, she always looks perfectly put together. Often collaborating with stylists Bryon Javar and J. Bolin, they manage to give her an effortless, ‘I woke up like this’ look. Letoya also rocks what has become her signature haircut. Her short, pixie cut completely compliments her fly. If you like simplicity with your occasional dash of flare, Letoya may be your style twin. She has fun with fashion all while staying true to herself. In honor of her 39th birthday, we’re counting down the 10 times Letoya Luckett showed out on the red carpet.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Flying , Naomi Campbell

Videos
Latest
Naomi Campbell in Hong Kong
Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her…
 3 hours ago
03.11.20
What Black Women Living With HIV Want You…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman’s Post Goes Viral After Hilariously Calling Honey…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Game Changer! Fenty Beauty Opens Up A “TikTok…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
Officer Involved Shooting Sparks Protests In Raleigh {UPDATE}
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
New political maps pass NC legislature, will be reviewed by judges who ordered redraw
Governor Cooper Declares Coronavirus State Of Emergency {VIDEO}
 1 day ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have Final…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
John Boyega’s Netflix Deal Is Latest Win For…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
‘Jezebel’ Star Tiffany Tenille Says Being Makeup Free…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Three More Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 Confirmed
 1 day ago
03.10.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close