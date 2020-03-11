Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her Germaphobe Flying Routine

Months ago, Naomi Campbell showed us her sanitizing routine for flying. Now that coronavirus is a thing, you might want to revisit her methods in case you need to fly.
Nobody assumes that airplanes are sanitary. But we didn’t know that we needed to be cleaning our plane seats and the areas around them like THIS until Naomi Campbell jumped on YouTube to share her routine before she sits in a plane seat.
In fact, Campbell’s routine was so impressively thorough, that a fellow passenger asked the star model, “Can you do mine next?”
And that’s not all. After the cleaning routine, Campbell applies a face mask. She later dons a surgical-looking mask that covered her nose and mouth.
“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t, so this is my protection.”
