Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case; His Attempt to Stop Execution [VIDEO]

 

Rickey Smiley and Eva dive in deep to help death row inmate Nathaniel Woods Jr., who is set to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m.

Woods was arrested for his role in the killing of three Birmingham, Alabama police officers in 2004.

Allegedly there is no confirmation of Woods pulling the trigger.  According to Fox News, his sister indicates there has been tampering with evidence in this case.

Tune in to hear activist, Shaun King discuss his point of view and how you can help.

