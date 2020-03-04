Jill Biden Jumped In As Security For Hubby Joe Biden Last Night

Protesters tried to make their cause known during a rally last night where Joe Biden was thanking voters and supporters. The protesters were waving “Let Dairy Die” posters. It took seconds for Jill Biden to jump into action to defend her husband, Joe.

Symone Sanders, a Biden senior adviser, also jumped in to show off her bodyguard skills.

Don’t mess with Jill Biden. pic.twitter.com/LKXso34l80 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) March 4, 2020

Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale 7 photos Launch gallery Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale 1. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 1 of 7 2. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 2 of 7 3. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 3 of 7 4. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 4 of 7 5. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 5 of 7 6. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 6 of 7 7. Freeform's "Grown-ish" - Season Three Source:Getty 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring Finale Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For 'Grownish' Spring Finale Aaliyah was known for her angelic vocals, incredibly trendy songs and her undeniable fashion and style. It's no wonder her influence continues to transcends generations. Yara Shahidi recently channeled the late pop icon for the Spring finale of Grownish and she did that! Yara is one of our favorite young fashionistas. She stunned in Gucci in Milan Fashion Week and keeps it cute on the 'gram. Yara posted a teaser clip from the finale that pays homage to the 90s. Yara, who plays Zoey on the hit show, can be seen with her swoop bangs and Tommy Hilfiger ensemble. Yara isn't the only youngster to pay homage to Aaliyah. Ryan Destiny gave us Aaliyah dance vibes with her music video Same. It's safe to say Aaliyah's style will never go out of style.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark