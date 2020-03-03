Marc Daly Apologizes For Drama Caused By Saying He Hates Marriage, But Not To Kenya Moore

Victoria Uwumarogie

Marc Daly is feeling a bit embarrassed about the drama that played out on this passed Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta episode between himself and wife Kenya Moore, so he’s saying sorry — but not to her.

As we previously shared with you, a preview of the episode showed marital confusion between the couple playing out in public. Daly was hosting a charity event for Black Man Lab and Moore was there to support, but a disagreement between them spilled out in front of other cast members and their partners, and he ended up stating that he hated being married.

A while back it was rumored that at that event, Daly called Moore an “attention whore” and told co-star Eva Marcille’s husband Michael Sterling that he was “tired of Kenya’s s–t.” His comments got back to Moore, who allegedly angrily confronted Daly about what he was saying to people, and things got explosive. Their argument ended up happening during the event on September 17. Two days later they both announced they were separating.

Looking back on the drama of that day, Daly is apologetic — that it got in the way of the bigger purpose of the charity event. So he issued an apology to all those who were there for the Black Man’s Lab experience and got distracted by his marital issues with Moore.

“As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man’s Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility,” he wrote on the Instagram for his business Soco, not allowing comments. “I want to thank all those involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event. I would like to end by saying, I have full admiration for the organization and am always available to engage and contribute to its efforts.”

While he’s saying sorry to those involved in the event, he may need to send an apology over to his wife. After the preview from that day surfaced, Moore took Daly out of her name on Instagram this week, where she had been going as Kenya Moore Daly.

The couple had been, according to Moore, trying to see if they could work things out as of late. They wed in 2017 and welcomed daughter Brooklyn in 2018.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

