Check Out This Comedy Show In Wake Forest This Weekend

Comedian and actor Rondell Sheridan will present his side-splitting stand-up act “If You’re Over 40 and You Know It, Clap Your Hands” at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.
“If You are OVER 40 and You Know It, Clap Your Hands” is a non-stop celebration of life, love and laughter told by master storyteller Rondell Sheridan that will have you laughing at yourself. From the Tonight Show to several Showtime comedy specials to many appearances on Comedy Central, Rondell has been called one of the fastest comedy minds, when it comes to audience participation, in the business.
Rondell is perhaps best known as the fun loving dad, Victor Baxter, on Disney’s long running series “Thats So Raven.” But as a stand-up comedian, Sheridan transforms ordinary occurrences into hilarious and hearty tales. In an age where stand-up is under attack for its bawdy content, Sheridan disarms his audiences with a wholesome ease – a mixture of playful physicality, facial expressions and a gift to continually shift comedic gears and personas. For more information about Rondell Sheridan, visit https://admireentertainment.com/artist/rondell-sheridan.
Advance tickets are $18 each plus tax and can be purchased online with a Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit card at www.wakeforestrencen.org/tickets-events. Advance tickets may also be purchased with cash, check or credit card at the Renaissance Centre Box Office, 405 S. Brooks St. On the day of the concert tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information, visit www.wakeforestrencen.org/ or call the Renaissance Centre Box Office at 919-435-9458.
Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong'o Shut Down The Red Carpet
Happy Birthday Queen! 20 Times Lupita Nyong'o Shut Down The Red Carpet
1. 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, 2020Source:WENN 1 of 20
2. Met Gala, 2014Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Met Gala, 2016Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. 90th Annual Academy Awards, 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. EE British Academy Film Awards, 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 45th NAACP Image Awards, 2014Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, 2017Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Met Gala, 2019Source:WENN 8 of 20
9. Premiere Of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe,' 2016Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. 70th Annual Tony Awards, 2016Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' - European Film Premiere, 2015Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. 68th annual Cannes Film Festival, 2015Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' , 2015Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2014Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019Source:WENN 15 of 20
16. Los Angeles premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' , 2017Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Golden Globe Awards, 2019Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. 87th Annual Oscars, 2015Source:WENN 18 of 20
19. Met Gala, 2017Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. World Premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther, 2018Source:WENN 20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark