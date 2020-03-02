Oprah Pokes Fun At Self After Falling On Stage

The irony.
While discussing, “Wellness: All things in Balance,” at her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour over the weekend, Oprah Winfrey took a tumble. Thankfully, she is fine.
Oprah took to her social media on Sunday to poke fun at herself about being a meme.
