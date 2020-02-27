CLOSE
200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible v Symptoms

According to Fox 5 around two hundred international travelers, passing through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed potential systems that are related to the coronavirus. Officials said the more than 1,000 passengers were screened and only one person exhibited serious symptoms and has been admitted to Emory Hospital.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s General Manager John Selden released a statement saying “Atlanta is in good shape, and nationwide there has been only one person who has come through a U.S. airport with the virus.”

