According to Fox 5 around two hundred international travelers, passing through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed potential systems that are related to the coronavirus. Officials said the more than 1,000 passengers were screened and only one person exhibited serious symptoms and has been admitted to Emory Hospital.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s General Manager John Selden released a statement saying “Atlanta is in good shape, and nationwide there has been only one person who has come through a U.S. airport with the virus.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE STORY

___

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

200 Folks Traveling Through Atlanta Airport Showed Possible v Symptoms was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: