CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Woman Finds Out Her Husband Is Her First Cousin

They say love can conquer all but where do we draw the line?

Eva shares a story about a woman she met who recently found out that she is first cousins with her husband. To make matters worse, the two have already had children together. How does something like this happen? Well, Eva breaks that down above.

What would you do if you were in this scenario? Let us know in the comments.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Woman Finds Out Her Husband Is Her First Cousin  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of…
 2 hours ago
02.26.20
Party Aboard The Unsung R&B Cruise With Teddy…
 3 hours ago
02.26.20
Black Icon Living: Meet The Double Amputee Phenom…
 3 hours ago
02.26.20
MANE TALK: 5 Dry Shampoos You Should Implement…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
Voices: Nicole Bus “Kairos”
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
LGBTQ Panel Weighs In On Boosie’s Comments About…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
EXCLUSIVE: Nokio , Says He Left Dru Hill…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
‘Mission: Impossible VII’ Shoot Is Halted Because Of…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
New Year's Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau
Justin Bieber Performs “Never Would Have Made It”…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Enough Cryin’: Wendy Williams & Other Fine Famous…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close