Reporter Giving Facebook Live Update On Snow Doesn’t Realize Filters Are Turned On

Reporter Justin Hinton thought he was just doing a regular Facebook Live update about snow falling in the Asheville area, but his report was so much more than that. Random Facebook filters kept popping up during Justin’s report and he was completely clueless about it.

Hinton later posted “Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator.”

“The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away. I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces.”

