Katherine Johnson, Mathematician Portrayed In “Hidden Figures” Dies At 101

Continue reading Happy 50th Birthday, Sis! 20 Times Niecy Nash’s Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!

Happy 50th Birthday, Sis! 20 Times Niecy Nash's Snatched Waist Gave Us Life!

[caption id="attachment_3059878" align="alignleft" width="1023"] Source: Charley Gallay / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that When They See Us and Claws star Niecy Nash is one of the most versatile actresses in the game right now! She can give you comedy with the best of them like she did on Reno 911 and can flex her dramatic chops and bring you to tears like she did in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. And if you want both, she can do that too. Just watch any episode of TNT’s Claws. Niecy is also incredibly brave, recently revealing at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon that when she divorced her second husband, her family told her she better hold on to him at all costs. Why? Because despite everything Nash has going for her, she wasn’t anything without that “good man.” Yet, she decided to break the generational curse" of accepting the lie that she is "no one" without a partner. She chose herself and her happiness over everything. “There was a huge myth I inherited from the women in my family which is, ‘You are nothing without a man. Get one and keep one no matter what.’ This long line of women that I come from had never been taught what choosing yourself looks like.” “You’ve got to own the part you play. I encourage you to walk in your truth, live your trauma and live your best damn life. I am the most grateful because I now know myself much better than before. I let my daughters watch me walk through the whole thing. Because I want them to get up every single day and choose themselves. I realize I did right when my daughter said to me, ‘I am so proud of you, and I want to be just like you when I grow up.’ [My] generational curse is broken!” https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=174400037197758 Powerful. However, we also have to be a little shallow too, pointing out just how amazing Neicy's body...THAT WAIST IS SNATCHED! For her 50th birthday (Feb. 23), the star showed off that bod for all of us to see: https://www.instagram.com/p/B8zAv2dpUip/ Also peep her NAACP Image Awards lewk: https://www.instagram.com/p/B82sjLlJoE7/ Oh, and this one: https://www.instagram.com/p/B86r42iJhtz/ DAYUM Niecy, don't hurt 'em! So to celebrate her success, on and off the screen and her big golden birthday, here are 20 times the Emmy nominee's snatched waist has given us utter life!!!!