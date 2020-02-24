Katherine Johnson, Mathematician Portrayed In “Hidden Figures” Dies At 101

She’s hidden no more. The brilliant mathematician portrayed in the hit movie Hidden Figures, has died at the age of 101. According to NASA, Johnson helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth.
“Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. “Her dedication and skill as a mathematician helped put humans on the moon and before that made it possible for our astronauts to take the first steps in space that we now follow on a journey to Mars.”
Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the movie.
