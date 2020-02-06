CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison, Rihanna To Be Honored With President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards & More

In today’s Hot Spot news, Da Brat runs down in which ways the NAACP Image Awards plans to honors Rihanna, Jay Z’s response to why he was seated during the National Anthem and updates on Future’s 17-year-old son’s arrest on gang activity and gun charges.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z & Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z &amp; Beyonce [VIDEO]

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison, Rihanna To Be Honored With President’s Award At NAACP Image Awards & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 26 mins ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 1 hour ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 hour ago
02.06.20
Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20…
 2 hours ago
02.06.20
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting…
 2 hours ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 2 hours ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 10 hours ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 16 hours ago
02.05.20
7 Restaurants In The Triangle To Go To…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
10 items
Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 24 hours ago
02.05.20
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
Black History Month HBCU Spotlight: Earl “The Pearl”…
 1 day ago
02.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close