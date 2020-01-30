What’s The Coronavirus And How To Prevent It? !

If you’ve been seeing the news lately you know that coronavirus is becoming a global epidemic. The first few cases have a hit the United States and even 2 potential cases have recently been monitored in the DMV area. So…Just what is the Coronavirus and How do you combat the deadly disease. Let’s dive into it!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) “coronavirus is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous.” So after seeing this you don’t know whether you have a cold, the flu, or if you’re actually suffering from the coronavirus.

With that being said lets talk about symptoms and what you can expect from the coronavirus. The CDC says ” for confirmed 2019-nCoV infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath “

Now if you’re panicking, don’t get too tense yet. CDC recommends everyday preventive measures to help prevent the spreading viruses, including:

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”

