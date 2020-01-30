CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

What’s The Coronavirus And How To Prevent It? !

If you’ve been seeing the news lately you know that coronavirus is becoming a global epidemic. The first few cases have a hit the United States and even 2 potential cases have recently been monitored in the DMV area. So…Just what is the Coronavirus and How do you combat the deadly disease.  Let’s dive into it!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) “coronavirus is a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Most coronaviruses are not dangerous.” So after seeing this you don’t know whether you have a cold, the flu, or if you’re actually suffering from the coronavirus.

With that being said lets talk about symptoms and what you can expect from the coronavirus.  The CDC says ” for confirmed 2019-nCoV infections, reported illnesses have ranged from people being mildly sick to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath “

Now if you’re panicking, don’t get too tense yet. CDC recommends everyday preventive measures to help prevent the spreading viruses, including:

  • “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.”

 

 

 

 

What’s The Coronavirus And How To Prevent It? !  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
GET THE LOOK: Dreezy’s Barely There Dewy Grammys…
 3 hours ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 3 hours ago
01.30.20
D.L. Hughley Responds to People Bringing Up Kobe…
 3 hours ago
01.30.20
Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring The Romance…
 3 hours ago
01.30.20
What’s The Coronavirus And How To Prevent It?…
 4 hours ago
01.30.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 15 hours ago
01.29.20
Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses…
 22 hours ago
01.29.20
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
20 items
The Bald, The Baaaaad & The Beautiful: The…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx And…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
7 items
The UConn Huskies Honor Gianna Maria Onore Bryant…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Patrick McMullan Archives
Deborah Cox Drops New Video To Single “Easy…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close