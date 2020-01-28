Enjoy a night of dancing, games, light refreshments, a photo booth, prize giveaways and so much more! Join us for the Mommy and Son Valentine’s Masquerade Dance at John Chavis Community Center on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.! Aunts, Grandmothers, and other special women in a young man’s life are welcome as well!
This year we will be having a Masquerade Mask design contest. Masks will be available to pick up on January 24 for paid participants only. Bring decorated masks to the event and winners will be announced at the Dance. Masks are not mandatory!
Register online via RecLink using the barcode below or in person at any City of Raleigh community center.*
Ages:3 to 12 years old
Cost: $10 for two ($5.00 for each additional child or adult)
Barcode: 247230
*You must register at John Chavis Community Center in order to receive your free masquerade mask.
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!
