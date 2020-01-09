Squirrel Breaks In House And Causes Damage; Insurance Won’t Pay To Repair

Imagine leaving town for the holidays and returning to discover that a squirrel has gotten in, chewed and scratched at your doors and windows and is now nesting in your couch. A nightmare scenario, right?
Well, the nightmare turned real for an Atlanta family when they realized that this had happened and then found out that their homeowners insurance company wouldn’t pay for any of the repairs.
No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn't An 'Adult,' She's Still A Little Girl. Address Her As Such.
10 photos Launch gallery
No E! News, Blue Ivy Isn't An 'Adult,' She's Still A Little Girl. Address Her As Such.
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark