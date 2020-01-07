CLOSE
Somebody Thought It Would Be Cute To Release Bed Bugs In A Walmart

BEDBUG

Source: John Downer / Getty

An eagle-eyed Walmart employee in Pennsylvania discovered a closed pill bottle containing bed bugs inside of a boys jacket that was for sale in the store. Bed bugs were also found crawling around in a men’s dressing room. Another pill bottle was found with dead bed bugs inside of it in the men’s department.

Surveillance video is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the suspect who released the bugs in the store.

 

