CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Today Is The Day…One Dozen Krispy Kreme For $1

National Donut Day

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital

Were you sitting around wishing that you could get some Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the cheap? Today is your day!

Today is 12/12, so you can get a dozen doughnuts for $1 when you purchase a dozen!

 

 

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Happy Birthday Sis! Mo'Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52

16 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Sis! Mo'Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52

Continue reading Happy Birthday Sis! Mo’Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52

Happy Birthday Sis! Mo'Nique Is Fit & Fly At 52

[caption id="attachment_3066933" align="alignleft" width="792"] Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty[/caption] 2019 been a year for Mo'Nique! Nearly two years after calling for us to boycott Netflix for offering her a measly $500,000 for a stand-up show, the Oscar winner has slowly risen. From snatching Steve Harvey's eyebrows for telling her to play the game to performing in her Vegas residency this summer to recently filing a lawsuit against Netflix for gender and race discrimination, Mo is proving that you better not ever count her out of this game. She'll always come back swinging. That, and according to Variety, it was announced that she has been cast as the lead in  Mother Trucker, an indie action film set during the Congressional impeachment hearings to remove President Richard Nixon from office. Mo’Nique will portray a mother, struggling with anger management issues, who is forced to steal her suddenly deceased husband’s trucking haul to provide for her daughter. “I knew this was unique from the jump, because of the countless scripts we’ve read together, the only other time my husband said ‘this is special’ was for a little movie named ‘Precious,’” she told the entertainment trade publication. Even better: Today, December 11 is the actress's 52nd birthday! Hands down, this is the fittest and the flyest she has ever looked! Mo can thank all of her workouts with her trainer and her raw diet for that SNATCHED WAIST!!! [caption id="attachment_3066932" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption]   So to celebrate the gray-haired beauty here are all the times that Mo'Nique proved that her 50s are most definitely fab:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

doughnut , Krispy Kreme

Videos
Latest
Reclaim Your Christmas With These Perfect Maxine Waters…
 3 hours ago
12.12.19
7 Highly Pigmented Eyeliners That Will Accentuate Your…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 4 hours ago
12.12.19
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
Go Ahead And Splurge On Queen’s Dope Animal…
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
‘Matrix 4’ And ‘John Wick 4’ Set To…
 5 hours ago
12.12.19
5 Apps Every Millennial Needs To Help Make…
 6 hours ago
12.12.19
Raleigh Park Named After NCCU Coach LeVelle Moton
 6 hours ago
12.12.19
DMV Native And “Queen and Slim” Actress/Singer Melanie…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
10 items
Zozibini Tunzi’s Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Can We Stop Weaponizing Things Like Thin Edges…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle In…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
Press Play: New Miss Universe Talks Receiving A…
 1 day ago
12.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close