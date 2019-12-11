Main Street Christmas Event In Holly Springs This Friday!

Friday, December 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
Holly Springs Town Hall and Cultural Center
This is a free event!
Celebrate the holidays with Holly Springs! Event highlights include:
- Visit with Santa at Town Hall until 7:15 p.m. (Please plan to visit Santa early)
- Hayrides downtown
- Refreshments at the Cultural Center
- Live entertainment
- Stories with the Nutcracker
- Crafts for kids at the Cultural Center
- Mistletoe Market (Artisans) at the Cultural Center
- Holiday Open Houses with Downtown Businesses
- The annual Town tree lighting on the Cultural Center lawn at 8 p.m.
