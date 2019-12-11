CLOSE
Main Street Christmas Event In Holly Springs This Friday!

Friday, December 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Holly Springs Town Hall and Cultural Center

This is a free event!

Celebrate the holidays with Holly Springs! Event highlights include:

  • Visit with Santa at Town Hall until 7:15 p.m. (Please plan to visit Santa early)
  • Hayrides downtown
  • Refreshments at the Cultural Center
  • Live entertainment
  • Stories with the Nutcracker
  • Crafts for kids at the Cultural Center
  • Mistletoe Market (Artisans) at the Cultural Center
  • Holiday Open Houses with Downtown Businesses
  • The annual Town tree lighting on the Cultural Center lawn at 8 p.m.
