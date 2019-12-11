CLOSE
This Apex Family Has Entire Line Of Items With Black Santa…Meet Clarence Claus!

It’s Christmas and Clarence Claus is back!

Clarence is the Black Santa figure created by a local family in Apex who wanted their kids to see a Santa who looked like them. Jacquelyn Rodgers said that as a child, she was always surrounded by Black Santas, because her family colored images of Santa brown.

Jacquelyn said, “We had a hard time finding images that looked like us. We wanted to make sure that we had a Santa that’s brown, because representation is really important for all children to see.”

You can find the image of Clarence Claus on mugs, hats, tops and, of course, wrapping paper!

 

 

