Don’t Miss All Of The Area Tree Lightings!

DURHAM

Join Paperhand Puppet Intervention and Batala Durham drummers, as Downtown Durham Inc. hosts a fanciful, danceable tree lighting at CCB Plaza (near Major the Bull).

Directly after the Tower Lighting at American Tobacco Campus, follow puppets and drummers up Blackwell Street to celebrate our community and light up the plaza.

Come one, come all!

EVENT DETAIL

Tree Lighting @ CCB Plaza 2019

Downtown Durham, Inc.

Friday, December 6, 2019

07:00 PM

Downtown Durham

WAKE FOREST

Area residents are invited to experience the full magic of the holiday season at the 2019 Lighting of Wake Forest on Friday, December 6.

Sponsored by Traditions at Wake Forest and presented by Wake Forest Downtown, Inc., the festivities take place in Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St., the gateway to Wake Forest Town Hall. This year’s ceremony will start with musical performances by local groups followed by the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree by Mayor Vivian Jones and Santa’s exciting arrival in a Wake Forest fire truck.

Free and open to the public, the Lighting of Wake Forest will include a children’s craft activity sponsored by the Wake Forest Woman’s Club, complimentary hot chocolate (courtesy of Wake Forest United Methodist Church), cookies (courtesy of Sam’s Club), and glow necklaces, while supplies last.

As part of this year’s event Wake Forest Woman’s Club will be accepting donations of new socks for Note in the Pocket. Note in the Pocket is a Wake County based non-profit that provides clothing to impoverished and homeless schoolchildren in Wake County with dignity and love. Collection bins will be located outside the entrance to Town Hall.

  • Children’s socks: Boys and Girls – Ages 5 to 10 or Sizes 8 toddler to 5 youth
  • Adult socks: Men and Women, Fashion or Athletic styles – Sizes Small, Medium, and Large

PLEASE NOTE: The lighting of the Town’s 30-foot-tall Christmas tree will take place at approximately 6:15 pm.

The Lighting of Wake Forest program schedule is provided below:

  • 5:30 pm – Holiday Music
  • 5:45 pm – Wake Forest Elementary School Chorus
  • 6:00 pm – Wake Forest Children’s Choir
  • 6:15 pm – Mayor’s Welcome, Tree Lighting & Santa’s Arrival
  • 6:30 pm – Patriot Pride Honors Chorus from Heritage Middle School
  • 6:45 pm – Pictures with Santa begins
  • 6:45 pm – Heritage High School Jazz Ensemble
  • 7:30 pm – Holiday Music
  • 8:30 pm – Pictures with Santa ends

Pictures with Santa, will be offered in the town hall lobby from 6:45 – 8:30 pm. A ticket with a time reservation is required to have your picture taken with Santa. Time tickets will be distributed in Centennial Plaza outside the entrance to Town Hall beginning at 5:30 pm. Once you have your ticket with your time reservation, please feel free to enjoy all the festivities and return to the picture line at the time indicated on your ticket.

There is no charge to have your photo taken by our event photographer and photos will be able to be viewed online beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 10.  Families are also allowed to take their own photos.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to time constraints, Santa can only have his picture taken with a limited number of children during the Lighting of Wake Forest. However, Wake Forest Downtown, Inc., will offer two additional opportunities for Pictures with Santa:

  • Saturday, Dec. 7; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cotton Company Event Gallery, 306 S. White St., as part of Downtown Holiday Open House
  • Saturday, Dec. 14; 10 a.m. to noon, Fidelity Bank, 231 S. White St., prior to Wake Forest Christmas Parade

In conjunction with this year’s Lighting, the Town of Wake Forest will hold a Festival Street Celebration from 5:30pm-8:30pm to celebrate the grand re-opening of East Owen Avenue. The street has been reconfigured for the purpose of being a festival street, as part of the Capital Improvement Plan.

There will be 100% chance of snow (weather permitting) with a snow play area and snow sledding. Please note that due to the expected number of visitors that time in the snow play area will be limited to five minute increments, to allow as many people as possible to enjoy.  In addition to our local downtown dining establishments Stuft food truck will also be onsite.

Parking is available along Taylor Street (behind Town Hall), South White Street, Elm Avenue, SunTrust lot, and along several side streets in the downtown area. Please note that Brooks Street will be closed to thru traffic.

MORRISVILLE

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with our Town of Morrisville Tree Lighting event! This free annual event will be held at Indian Creek Trailhead (101 Town Hall Drive). It will be an evening of musical entertainment, a visit from Santa and refreshments. You and your family are welcome to be a part of this time-honored tradition.

December 6, 2019, 6-7 p.m.

Inclement Weather

This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.

KNIGHTDALE

Saturday, December 7th

The Tree Lighting Ceremony begins at 4:30 PM and we will light the tree at 6:00 PM at Knightdale Station Park!

GARNER

Join the Town of Garner Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department and the Garner Revitalization Association for Light Up Main, our annual Downtown Garner Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 6 in Downtown Garner from 6 pm – 8 pm.

Join your friends and neighbors for great food, crafts and entertainment from our own Garner residents and businesses. And of course, no Christmas event would be complete without a visit from the North Pole’s two most prominent residents – Mr. And Mrs. Claus!

This event is rain or shine!

Elves on Main Scavenger Hunt

Help Santa locate five of his elves who are hiding in Downtown Garner! Visit the Garner Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources tent to read clues about where to find these elves and win a cool prize!

Activities

Light Up Main will feature fun activities for the whole family including a local talent showcase, face painting, free hot chocolate and cookies, children’s crafts and more!  Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with the children all evening and parents are welcome to take photos with the North Pole’s most famous residents, free of charge.

We will light up our Town of Garner Christmas tree at approximately 6:10 p.m. and activities will continue until 8:00 p.m.

Entertainment

Light Up Main features the best in Garner’s local talent.  Please note that performance times are approximate.  Make sure to arrive early for your favorite acts!

Performance Lineup To Be Announced

Food Trucks

  • Will and Pops
  • Pablanos Tacos
  • Moonrunner’s
  • Mini Donuts
  • Chickfila
Directions and Parking

Light Up Main will take place on Main Street in Downtown Garner, NC. Public parking is available at the following locations:

  • GBI Baseball Complex: 417 West Main Street
  • Pearl Street Building: 110 Pearl Street
  • Street Parking: East Main Street

For more information, contact Brittany Washington at 919-773-4441.

 

APEX

Friday, December 6th

5:00 pm:

Christmas Carols at the Depot

(Chamber of Commerce)

5:30 pm:

Lighting of the Christmas Tree, arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus

6:00 – 9:00 pm:

Carriage and train rides on Salem Street.

**Ticket sales will go live Sunday, November 17th at 4pm.

Visit ApexDowntown.com for ticket sale link!! **

CARY

Welcome the holiday season with the official Christmas tree lighting for the Town of Cary Saturday, December 7th, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the Cary Town Hall, 216 North Academy Street. This festive night features actors, singers, and musicians from the community. We’ll also unveil the Cary Community Christmas Tree inside Town Hall. Over 125 community groups provide handcrafted ornaments to be displayed on the inside tree — a true representation of the diversity of Cary.

List of Performers

  • Cary Elementary School Choir performing a Christmas medley
  • Hanne Hansen singing and playing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on ukulele
  • Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Cary dancing to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
  • Davis Drive Middle School Advanced Quartet playing “Wizards in Winter” on electric string instruments
  • Graceful Expressions Contemporary Dance Company dancing to “Ave Maria”
  • Raqs al Dunya dancing to “Carol of the Bells”
  • Gabriela Bustamante and Duncan McSorley singing “O Holy Night”
  • Cary Ballet Company dancing “Polichinelles” from The Nutcracker
  • Zack Ledwell singing “This Christmas”

Thank you to our emcee for the evening, Steve Daniels from ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Join us after the show for the Unveiling and reception of the Cary Community Tree located inside Town Hall. The Cary Community Tree features over 125 ornaments donated by community groups from the past decade. This tree is a true representation of the diversity and inclusiveness of Cary. The reception will feature s’mores and hot chocolate stations.

Parking is available in the parking deck at Town Hall Campus (121 Wilkinson Ave.). Handicap accessible parking is available behind the Page-Walker Arts & History Center, with a short walk to the stage. A portion of Ambassador Loop will be closed for the Page-Walker Holiday Open House. Use Wilkinson Ave. as an alternate route to access parking options.

HOLLY SPRINGS

Friday, December 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Holly Springs Town Hall and Cultural Center

This is a free event!

Celebrate the holidays with Holly Springs! Event highlights include:

  • Visit with Santa at Town Hall until 7:15 p.m. (Please plan to visit Santa early)
  • Hayrides downtown
  • Refreshments at the Cultural Center
  • Live entertainment
  • Stories with the Nutcracker
  • Crafts for kids at the Cultural Center
  • Mistletoe Market (Artisans) at the Cultural Center
  • Holiday Open Houses with Downtown Businesses
  • The annual Town tree lighting on the Cultural Center lawn at 8 p.m.

CARRBORO

Join us for the Town of Carrboro Holiday Tree Lighting on December 13th, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the front of Carrboro Town Hall!

Choral groups from Carrboro Elementary School, McDougal School and Frank Porter Graham School will perform holiday songs, followed by the tree lighting.The event is free and the community is invited to attend!

Join us in celebrating this holiday season!

 

Apex , Carrboro , cary , Christmas Tree Lighting , durham , Garner , Holly Springs , Knightdale , Morrisville , Wake Forest , wendell

