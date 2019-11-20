CLOSE
Here’s Who Was Nominated For The 2020 Grammy Awards

46th Grammy Awards Nominations - Press Conference

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Award season is quickly approaching. We now know who is in the running for a Grammy this year. Take a look!

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Apollo XXI — Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Overload — Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn — Nao

Being Human In Public — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted — Lucky Daye

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Paul — PJ Morton

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

 

Grammy , Nomination

