Mother Received A Note From Daycare Saying To Put 5-Year-Old On A Diet

A Texas mother placed a note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox asking his daycare staff to tell the child that his mom was thinking about him. The note came back in the lunchbox that evening with a response that read, “No! Put him on a diet and go away.”
The shocked mother contacted the daycare about the note. Eventually, the employee who had written the response confessed and was fired.
The mother, identified only as Francesca said, “The thing that upset me the most is this is bullying. To know a grown-up, who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be, can say something like that, especially about a child, is – they’re sick. There’s something wrong.”
Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line
15 photos Launch gallery
Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line
1.Source:New York & Company 1 of 15
2.Source:New York & Company 2 of 15
3.Source:New York & Company 3 of 15
4.Source:New York & Company 4 of 15
5.Source:New York & Company 5 of 15
6.Source:New York & Company 6 of 15
7.Source:New York & Company 7 of 15
8.Source:New York & Company 8 of 15
9.Source:New York & Company 9 of 15
10.Source:New York & Company 10 of 15
11.Source:New York & Company 11 of 15
12.Source:New York & Company 12 of 15
13.Source:New York & Company 13 of 15
14.Source:New York & Company 14 of 15
15.Source:New York & Company 15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark