CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mother Received A Note From Daycare Saying To Put 5-Year-Old On A Diet

Sandwich , raisins , and cookies

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

A Texas mother placed a note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox asking his daycare staff to tell the child that his mom was thinking about him. The note came back in the lunchbox that evening with a response that read, “No! Put him on a diet and go away.”

The shocked mother contacted the daycare about the note. Eventually, the employee who had written the response confessed and was fired.

The mother, identified only as Francesca said, “The thing that upset me the most is this is bullying. To know a grown-up, who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be, can say something like that, especially about a child, is – they’re sick. There’s something wrong.”

 

 

New York & Company Gabrielle Union Holiday Line 2019

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

15 photos Launch gallery

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

Continue reading Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union’s New York & Company Holiday Line

Tis The Season! The Best Looks From Gabrielle Union's New York & Company Holiday Line

[caption id="attachment_3064140" align="alignleft" width="989"] Source: New York & Company / New York & Company[/caption] Gabrielle Union continues to keep wowing us this year, and her newest holiday line for New York & Company is no different. She truly outdid herself this season. The collection is a beautiful assortment of shiny metallics, sequins, luxe fabrics, and dramatic flair. It also has something for everyone, so whether you're attending a party or office happy hour, you can choose between classic sheath dresses, versatile blouses, and a ton of holiday glamour. That, and for those on a budget, this line won't break your bank. Most of the holiday collection is under $129.95. But even better: The campaign's models are incredibly inclusive, featuring two Black trans women, Ashlee Marie Preston and Isis King, WNBA player Candace Parker, dancer Nia Sioux, and Dominican-American actress Dania Ramirez. Take a look at some of our favorite looks:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

diet , lunch , Note , Texas

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 3 hours ago
11.15.19
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Breaking: Several Injured In California School Shooting
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Slam Dunk! Dwyane Wade Drops Dope Sock Line…
 4 hours ago
11.15.19
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 23 hours ago
11.14.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Taking Care Of Natural Hair
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Admit It: You Totally Forgot About These Disney…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Ranked: Messiest ‘All American’ Characters From Dusty To…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close