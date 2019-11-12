Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Planned To Roll Up On Wendy Williams

Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston’s best friend, admitted to Wendy Williams that the two had planned to sit in a car and wait for Williams to show herself. While Crawford wasn’t clear on what the two were going to do when they spotted the then radio personality, the implication that they were going to have words, or more, with Williams.
Crawford recently released a book about her friendship and love affair with Whitney Houston titled A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston. In it, the 58-year-old admits that she and the singing sensation had a physical relationship before Whitney’s career became huge. Crawford said that they met at a camp while they were still teens in 1980. Crawford said that their physical relationship ended before Houston’s career began to really take off in 1982.
