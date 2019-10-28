CLOSE
City Bus Falls Into Sinkhole While Waiting At Traffic Light

Source: Jessica Rinaldi / Getty

The back of a Pittsburgh city bus fell into a sinkhole during rush hour in Pittsburgh this morning. Thankfully, there were only two people on the bus at the time. The driver was not injured. The lone passenger on the bus was treated for minor injuries following the incident.

Apparently, the bus was waiting at a traffic light when the ground opened up under the rear of the bus. A tow truck was brought in to remove the bus from the sinkhole.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

