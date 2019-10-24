Joe Biden Will Be At Hillside High School In Durham This Weekend!

Joe Biden is holding an event in Durham this Sunday at Hillside High School. The event is open to the public. Hillside is located at 3727 Fayetteville St. You can RSVP to attend the event at mobilize.us/joebiden/event/142380.
Door open for this event at 4pm and the event begins at 4:30pm.
According to a campaign release, Biden will “lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.”
This is Biden’s first presidential campaign event in North Carolina.
