CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

It’s Can Food Day At The NC State Fair

Stuff The Bus 2017

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Today you can bring in 6 cans of food to the NC State Fair and receive one free admission ticket.

Today Thursday, Oct. 24th is Food Lion Hunger Relief Day!

The donated food will go to the The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. They will distribute the cans to those in need in a 34 county area surrounding Raleigh. Since 1993, over 5 million pounds of food have been donated by fairgoers. This is a fantastic way to get a super discount on fair admission AND help your neighbors in need!

Read more at WRAL.com

 

It’s Can Food Day At The NC State Fair  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
Mother Daughter Moment: Harlem School Of The Arts…
 2 hours ago
10.24.19
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction
 3 hours ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 3 hours ago
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…
 3 hours ago
10.24.19
Lizzo Responds to Claims That She Hijacked ‘Truth…
 3 hours ago
10.24.19
It’s Can Food Day At The NC State…
 4 hours ago
10.24.19
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
7 items
7 Celebrities Who Can’t Swim
 1 day ago
10.23.19
4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Remembers Passing On Eminem’s…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
12 items
The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close