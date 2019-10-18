Johnson & Johnson Recalls 33,000 Bottles Of Baby Powder; Asbestos Found

Traces of asbestos was found in Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder, causing the company to recall 33,000 bottles of the product. The company is working with the FDA to identify the source of the asbestos.

Asbestos is known to cause cancer. If you purchased the powder from Lot #22318RB, you are advised not to use it.

For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center online or by calling (866) 565-2229.

Johnson & Johnson to recall around 33,000 bottles of baby powder after U.S. health regulators find traces of asbestos https://t.co/JX6epXfCpD pic.twitter.com/F7mVcvRxHc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 18, 2019

