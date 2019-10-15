CLOSE
NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center.

Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson, and Taneshia Jordan worked for the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility Winston-Salem, North Carolina where they allegedly encouraged residents to fight one another as they recorded and shared on social media.

Danby House stated they have, “a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care.” The statement continued, “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”

According to the Winston-Salem Jornal McKey, Tyson, and Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability.

