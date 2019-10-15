Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center.
Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson, and Taneshia Jordan worked for the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility Winston-Salem, North Carolina where they allegedly encouraged residents to fight one another as they recorded and shared on social media.
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
Danby House stated they have, “a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care.” The statement continued, “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”
According to the Winston-Salem Jornal McKey, Tyson, and Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability.
Latest…
- NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club
- California Leads The Charge By Signing A Bill Into Law Preventing The Sales And Production Of Fur
- A Sermon From Sarah Jakes Roberts For Anyone Experiencing Loss And Undergoing Transition
- Georgetown University Uninvites Fabolous From Pep Rally Over Domestic Violence Allegations
- New Music Alert! Lauryn Hill To Release Her First Solo Single In 5 Years
- Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men Journey To A Brothel
- {VIDEO} When Halloween Decorations Play Too Much!!!!
- Safaree & Erica Mena Reveal Baby’s Gender With The Cutest Video!
- Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child; Black Twitter Responds
- 14-Year-Old Black Girl Used A White Profile Picture To Infiltrate Her Classmate’s Racist Group Chat