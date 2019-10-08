Today Is The Day We Elect A Raleigh Mayor. Here’s Who To Vote For (And Lots Of Other Stuff)

CLOSE
It’s Election Day! Are you ready to elect a mayor in Raleigh? Ready to vote for City Council seats in Raleigh? A mayor in Cary? A mayor in Rocky Mount? A mayor in Henderson? Today is the day!!!

First things first. Find your polling place right here.

Okay, there are six people running for mayor in the city of Raleigh. SIX!!! They are Mary-Ann Baldwin, Zainab Baloch, Charles Francis, George Knott, Caroline Sullivan and Justin Sutton.

How do you know who to vote for? Luckily, ABC11 has talked to each candidate about the issues. See what they have to say on the following issues: 

Growth

Traffic & Transportation

Affordable Housing

Raleigh Downtown South

Crime

Working with City Council

Why They Want to be Mayor

Check out the candidates for Raleigh City Council seats.

 

Need a ride to the polls in Raleigh? You can ride the bus in Raleigh for free today!

In Cary, you can vote for the mayoral race and town council seats. Check out the candidates:

 

Cary also has bonds for you to vote on. You’ll need to decide on a $113 million bond for transportation upgrades and a $112 million bond for parks and preserving open spaces. Get details below.

 

Today is Primary Election Day in Durham. Vote for City Council At-Large candidates. The candidates selected today will then be voted on in the municipal general election on November 5.

Rocky Mount will elect a new mayor today. Candidates are Robert L. Alston, Kevin B. Jones, Sandy Roberson and Bronson Williams.

 

cary , election , Henderson , Mayoral Race , raleigh , Rocky Mount , voting

