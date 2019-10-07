Don’t Miss George Wallace At Rhythms Live Music Hall This Saturday

Comedian George Wallace is headed to Durham! He’ll be performing for two shows at Rhythms Live Music Hall on Saturday, October 12th.

By the age of six, George Wallace knew he wanted to be a comedian. He always enjoyed making people laugh, but he also knew the importance of an education. He attended the University of Akron, Ohio and upon graduating with degrees in Transportation, Marketing/Advertising, plus advance studies in Radio and Television from Columbia School of Broadcasting. Literally, a rags-to-riches story, Wallace went from selling rags to VP of Advertising. Still, his dream of being a comedian had a strong hold on him. Within a week of leaving the advertising field, he began to perform stand-up comedy and was offered a job writing for “The Red Foxx Show.”