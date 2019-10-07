CLOSE
Don’t Miss George Wallace At Rhythms Live Music Hall This Saturday

George Wallace

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Comedian George Wallace is headed to Durham! He’ll be performing for two shows at Rhythms Live Music Hall on Saturday, October 12th.

By the age of six, George Wallace knew he wanted to be a comedian.  He always enjoyed making people laugh, but he also knew the importance of an education.  He attended the University of Akron, Ohio and upon graduating with degrees in Transportation, Marketing/Advertising, plus advance studies in Radio and Television from Columbia School of Broadcasting.  Literally, a rags-to-riches story, Wallace went from selling rags to VP of Advertising. Still, his dream of being a comedian had a strong hold on him. Within a week of leaving the advertising field, he began to perform stand-up comedy and was offered a job writing for “The Red Foxx Show.”

 

 

Harlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

LeBron James' Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!

LeBron James' Little Girl Zhuri Is Our Next Big Beauty Influencer!

[caption id="attachment_3060508" align="alignleft" width="949"] Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty[/caption] Zhuri James, daughter of LeBron and Savannah James, is the newest celebrity kid to make a splash on Instagram. The hilarious 4-year-old is not only living her best life but showing off her skills, which recently include giving out makeup tutorials. Here she is showing us how to apply lipgloss, warning folks about using too much. Adorable! https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ImxCPnlEy/   Here she is rocking the Fenty Glassbomb:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ImWGZnmSo/   We just adore this little girl! Here is the pint-sized cutie living her best little life on the 'Gram:

 

 

