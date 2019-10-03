Would You Be Able To Hug Your Family Member’s Murderer??

In case you missed it, Botham Jean’s brother hugged Amber Guyger, the former police officer who was convicted of murdering Jean while he was watching television and eating ice cream in his apartment.

Brandt Jean said in court yesterday, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?”

Guyger claimed that she accidentally entered the wrong apartment, thinking that it was hers. She fatally shot Jean.

Jean’s brother also said in court:

“I don’t want to say twice or for the hundredth time, what you’ve, or how much you’ve taken from us. I think you know that. But I just –. If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I, I forgive you. And I know if you go to God and ask Him, He will forgive you. I love you just like anyone else. I’m not going to say I hope you rot and die, just like my brother did. … I personally want the best for you.”

Botham Jean's brother to Amber Guyger: "I forgive you." In a stunning moment, Brandt Jean asked the judge to allow him to hug the former Dallas police officer after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his sibling. https://t.co/Pw4gBchCC1 pic.twitter.com/OPNbZrlmxi — ABC News (@ABC) October 3, 2019

