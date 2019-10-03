CLOSE
Would You Be Able To Hug Your Family Member’s Murderer??

In case you missed it, Botham Jean’s brother hugged Amber Guyger, the former police officer who was convicted of murdering Jean while he was watching television and eating ice cream in his apartment.

Brandt Jean said in court yesterday, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?”

 

 

Guyger claimed that she accidentally entered the wrong apartment, thinking that it was hers. She fatally shot Jean.

Jean’s brother also said in court:

“I don’t want to say twice or for the hundredth time, what you’ve, or how much you’ve taken from us. I think you know that. But I just –. If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I, I forgive you. And I know if you go to God and ask Him, He will forgive you. I love you just like anyone else. I’m not going to say I hope you rot and die, just like my brother did. … I personally want the best for you.”

 

 

 

Rest In Power: Legendary Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74

[caption id="attachment_3060121" align="alignleft" width="907"] Source: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty[/caption] We've lost another legend: Opera legend Jessye Norman. According to the New York Times, the "majestic Sorprano" and multiple Grammy winner passed on Monday her family says. She was 74 years old. She died of septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, her family said in a public statement. The Times noted that she was "one of the most decorated of American singers," winning five Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award, along with the "prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 1997 and the National Medal of Arts in 2009." As a Black woman, Norman was a trailblazer in her field citing " Marian AndersonDorothy Maynor and Leontyne Price, among others, in a 1983 interview with The Times. She starred in dozens of operas around the world and was the first African-American woman to headline a concert on the main stage of Carnegie Hall. "Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity," the Met said in a statement. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkADJFzJW28 Born on September 15, 1945, in Augusta, Georgia, Norman later earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Howard University and studied at the University of Michigan and Peabody Institute, CNN reported.  In 2014, she published her memoir that her memoir, “Stand Up Straight and Sing!” (2014), where she told many stories of her upbringing, her journey as an opera singer and the racism she endured throughout the years. News of her death was met with many condolences on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AudraEqualityMc/status/1178802079005057025?s=20 https://twitter.com/kencen/status/1179064690061840387?s=20 https://twitter.com/davidalangrier/status/1178792012125859840?s=20 So to celebrate the icon, here are 20 breathtaking images of her over the years. Rest in power Jessye:

 

