Today Is National Pepperoni Pizza Day: Where To Get Deals

Today, September 29, 2019, is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, check out the following deals :
* Cicis Pizza:
Get a free unlimited kid’s buffet with purchase of an adult buffet and large drink Friday with a coupon. Also, there are carry out deal through Sunday: Buy any size pepperoni pizza and get a second for 50%. Both coupons are available at http://www.cicis.com/offers.
* Domino’s:
Three-topping carryout pizzas are $7.99, the company announced in a tweet.
* Marco’s Pizza:
Friday through Sunday, get a Large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 at participating locations with offer code MAG999.
* Papa John’s:
Get a large, one-topping pizza for $8 with promo code 1LG8 or upgrade to a large Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza for $10 with code PEPDAY.
* Papa Murphy’s:
Get 50% off online orders through Sept. 23 with a $20 minimum purchase with promo code 50YUM.
* Pizza Hut:
Pizza Hut Rewards loyalty program: Will get email deals when you buy any regular-priced pizza and get a $1 medium pepperoni pizza Friday.